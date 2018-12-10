‘Triple Frontier’ Trailer: Ben Affleck Leads Star-Studded Netflix Thriller

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming original film Triple Frontier, a project that has been in the works for ages. Directed by J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year, All Is Lost), the impressive ensemble is led by Ben Affleck and follows a group of former Special Forces operatives who reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America, undertaking a most dangerous mission solely for self-gain.

This film has been in development in Hollywood for a long, long time, and was originally set up as director Kathryn Bigelow’s next film after the Oscar-winning The Hurt Locker, reuniting with that film’s writer Mark Boal. Bigelow and Boal eventually moved on to other projects after Paramount balked at the movie’s hefty price tag, but even then there were a few more false starts, with Chandor’s initial iteration of the project eyed to star Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy.

At long last, Netflix came to the rescue and Chandor put together a swell ensemble, and this looks like a really solid action play for Netflix. Chandor received a co-writer credit alongside Boal, and neither of those writers are known for crafting rote stories, so one imagines we’ll be getting some thematic and socio-political heft with the full film. For now, however, it looks like a compelling action-thriller led by a quartet of talented performers.

Check out the Triple Frontier trailer below. The film also stars Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal, and Adria Arjona. Triple Frontier premieres globally on Netflix in March 2019.