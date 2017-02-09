‘Trollhunters’ Renewed at Netflix! Guillermo del Toro Teases Season 2 Cast and Characters

0

With DreamWorks Animation’s Netflix series Trollhunters set to become the streaming platform’s most-watched original children’s series ever, it would have been crazy not to renew the fantasy series for a second season. Today, Guillermo del Toro officially revealed the renewal of a 13-episode Season 2 for the fantasy adventure series.

The hard-working folks over at EW broke the news of the renewal, which was confirmed in a lengthy interview with the show’s creator. Del Toro also spoke about the passing of star Anton Yelchin, who voiced the lead character of Jim Lake, Jr. before passing away last year. Since the epic Season 1 finale of Trollhunters, fans have wondered what’s ahead for Jim, both behind the scenes in a casting capacity and on screen as he delves deeper (figuratively and literally) into the show’s mythology.

Here’s how del Toro broke the exciting news of the show’s renewal:

Well, we got very good news about how many people were watching the series, but we got confirmation that the next [13] episodes are a go. We’ve been working on a second season for a while now because we knew that if everything went right, we could proceed. We’re going to go ahead and now continue, rather than start, because we’ve been doing it for more than a year. The reality and the beauty of this is that we can continue not only the storyline and the characters, but we have a huge swath of work from Anton that allows us to continue Anton through more than half the season.

As for where Trollhunters will go from here, del Toro revealed that they “set out a map of 52 episodes, and created arcs that break every 13, and those were planned four years ago. So we have been recording Kelsey Grammer, Anton, Ron Perlman, Clancy Brown, everybody involved in the series for years and years. And there was a break in the arc in the right episode that allows us to preserve all the work that Anton did that was phenomenal … And now I can tell you, we’re not only going to second season, but we’re going to be able to preserve a really large part of it with Anton’s voice.”