This Week in Animation: ‘Trollhunters’ Returns, ‘Rise of TMNT’ Reveals Its Voice Cast

This Week in Animation News

There’s a nice balance between TV and movies this week, so let’s start with the big screen. Pixar’s Coco made its debut in Mexico recently, but the family-friendly film is headed to theaters in the U.S. in just a couple of weeks. Learn how the animators jumped the technical hurdles required to make convincing skeleton characters that won’t terrify their audiences. Gearing up for the holidays is Sony Pictures Animation’s The Star, a film centering on Bo the Christmas Donkey, voiced by Steven Yeun. Meet the cast and crew in new featurettes and the film’s first clip. As the American Film Market rolls on, new animated titles are making a splash, like Shaun the Sheep 2 and The Big Trip 3D. Also, for die-hard animation fans, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is teaming up with Yale Film Study Center and Metrograph Theater in New York City for an incredible look back through the history of animation with their “Restored Animated Rarities” presentation.

On the TV side, Family Guy is preparing to say goodbye to the late Carrie Fisher, who has appeared in more than 20 episodes over the last decade. Seth Green is set to guest star in his first appearance on Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels, while an all-new voice cast comes to Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And if it’s cartoon classics like Garfield and Jonny Quest you’re looking for, Boomerang has you covered this November!