‘Trollhunters’ Adds Tatiana Maslany, Diego Luna and Emile Hirsch for Part 3 & Beyond

0

Tatiana Maslany, Diego Luna and Emile Hirsch have joined the third and final season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning original series DreamWorks Trollhunters, from Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro. They join an already star-studded cast from seasons one and two that includes Kelsey Grammer in his Emmy-winning role as Blinky, Mark Hamill (Dictatious), Lena Headey (Morgana), David Bradley (Merlin), Ron Perlman (Bular), Steven Yeun (Steve), Anjelica Huston (Queen Ursurna), Jonathan Hyde (Strickler), Amy Landecker (Barbara), Charlie Saxton (Toby), Lexi Medrano (Claire) and Fred Tatasciore (AAARRRGGHH!!!). Part Three arrives on Netflix in its entirety on Friday, May 25th.

If you’re wondering where the late, great Anton Yelchin comes in, well that’s where things get a little tricky. In what might be the most interesting and heart-breaking behind-the-scenes cartoon casting switch ever, Hirsch will step into the role of Jim Lake, Jr., originally voiced by Yelchin, who had completed his work on seasons one and two and a considerable portion of season three before his untimely passing. As the press release explains: “Del Toro and his creative team found a unique way to incorporate a voice transition organic to the story and create a path for a dear friend of Yelchin’s to carry on his legacy and role. Yelchin’s performance has been left intact where possible and some portions have been merged with Hirsch’s performance to complete season three.” Those are tough shoes to fill and a tough act to follow, but Hirsch is up to the task.

In more lighthearted news, Trollhunters will introduce Aja and Krel, voiced by Maslany and Luna, two mysterious new students who unknowingly come to the aid of the Trollhunters team in the fight against Morgana. The duo will also reprise their roles and serve as the leads of the next installment in the Tales of Arcadia trilogy, DreamWorks’ 3 Below, set to debut on Netflix later this year.

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming third and final season:

DreamWorks Trollhunters features a tale of two fantastical worlds that collide in an epic saga. Set in the fictional suburb of Arcadia, our unlikely hero, Jim, and his two best friends make a startling discovery that beneath their hometown lies a hidden battle between good trolls and bad, the outcome of which impacts their lives forever. In DreamWorks Trollhunters Part 3 the fate of troll and human civilizations hang in the balance. The Trollhunters are racing to stop Gunmar and the now resurrected Morgana from bringing about the Eternal Night and shrouding the world in darkness forever. To defeat them, the team must seek the help of the legendary wizard Merlin to unlock his ancient magic and unleash a powerful weapon that will alter the course of their lives forever.

DreamWorks Trollhunters is created and executive produced by del Toro with Marc Guggenheim, Rodrigo Blaas, Chad Hammes and Christina Steinberg serving as executive producers. Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman serve as co-executive producers.

About The Tales of Arcadia trilogy: