New ‘Trollhunters’ Trailer Teases the Beginning of the End for the Title Team

A new trailer has arrived for the third and final season of Guillermo del Toro‘s Emmy-winning Netflix series, Trollhunters. Debuting on May 25th, the final season revolves around the fate of troll and human civilizations as the Trollhunters are racing to stop Gunmar and the now-resurrected Morgana from bringing about the Eternal Night and shrouding the world in darkness forever. To defeat them, the team must seek the help of the legendary wizard Merlin to unlock his ancient magic and unleash a powerful weapon that will alter the course of their lives forever.

Netflix and DreamWorks recently announced that Tatiana Maslany, Diego Luna and Emile Hirsch–who steps in for the late Anton Yelchin–have joined del Toro’s Emmy-winning series and the already star-studded cast including Kelsey Grammer in his Emmy-winning role as Blinky, Mark Hamill (Dictatious), Lena Headey (Morgana), David Bradley (Merlin), Ron Perlman (Bular), Steven Yeun (Steve), Anjelica Huston (Queen Ursurna), Jonathan Hyde (Strickler), Amy Landecker (Barbara), Charlie Saxton (Toby), Lexi Medrano (Claire) and Fred Tatasciore (AAARRRGGHH!!!). Keep an eye out for more of our coverage of Trollhunters Season 3 in the run-up to the season’s May 25th release, but until then …

Check out the Season 3 trailer for Trollhunters below:

Our Trollhunters are stronger than ever, but so are their enemies. The fight to save humankind wages on in Part 3 of Trollhunters, dropping May 25.

About The Tales of Arcadia trilogy:

On the surface, Arcadia appears to be a slice of timeless Americana, but it is no ordinary town. It lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that will make it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. DreamWorks Trollhunters, the first installment in the Tales of Arcadia trilogy, will be followed by two additional series 3 Below in 2018 and a final chapter Wizards set to debut in 2019. Following Trollhunters, DreamWorks 3 Below will focus on two royal teenage aliens and their bodyguard who flee a surprise takeover of their home planet by an evil dictator and crash land in Arcadia. Now on the run from intergalactic bounty hunters, they struggle to blend in and adapt to the bizarre world of high school all the while attempting to repair their ship so they can return and defend their home planet. DreamWorks Wizards brings together the three disparate worlds of trolls, aliens and wizards who have found themselves drawn to Arcadia. The final chapter of the Tales of Arcadia culminates in an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic that will ultimately determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have now converged.

DreamWorks Trollhunters is created and executive produced by del Toro with Marc Guggenheim, Rodrigo Blaas, Chad Hammes and Christina Steinberg serving as executive producers. Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman serve as co-executive producers.