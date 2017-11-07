‘DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia’ Trilogy Planned for Netflix with ‘Trollhunters’ Spin-off Series

0

While we were busy waiting for Season 2 of DreamWorks’ Trollhunters on Netflix (which arrives December 15th, by the way), Guillermo del Toro was planning to blindside us with a lot more from his animated world. The Emmy-winning series was just the first installment of a three-part epic trilogy dubbed DreamWorks’ Tales of Arcadia. So while Season 2 of Trollhunters arrives December 15th, the town of Arcadia is about to get a lot busier since companion series 3 Below drops in 2018 followed by Wizards in 2019.

Del Toro himself announced the news during a screening of the upcoming second part of Trollhunters, along with a brief teaser that shows how the three separate series will tie together. To be honest, I was initially skeptical at the news. I love Trollhunters and am thrilled we’ll get to revisit the world of Arcadia and Troll Market, but the aliens and wizards angles came out of left field. The DreamWorks/Netflix team wisely avoided such buzzwords as “shared universe”, though it’s clear this is exactly what the trilogy Tales of Arcadia is all about. Now that I’ve had a little while to get acclimated to the idea of an expanded world anchored in Arcadia and including everything from trolls, to aliens, to wizards, I’ve definitely warmed to it. In del Toro we trust!

Check out a teaser for DreamWorks’ Tales of Arcadia from Guillermo del Toro below:

On the surface, Arcadia appears to be a slice of timeless Americana, but it is no ordinary town. It lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that will make it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. From visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, the world of DreamWorks Trollhunters is set to expand into a trilogy of series called Tales of Arcadia. Trolls were just the beginning.

Now, here’s the synopsis for 3 Below:

Following Trollhunters, DreamWorks 3 Below will focus on two royal teenage aliens and their bodyguard who flee a surprise takeover of their home planet by an evil dictator and crash land in Arcadia. Now on the run from intergalactic bounty hunters, they struggle to blend in and adapt to the bizarre world of high school all the while attempting to repair their ship so they can return and defend their home planet.

And one for Wizards:

DreamWorks Wizards brings together the three disparate worlds of trolls, aliens and wizards who have found themselves drawn to Arcadia. The final chapter of the Tales of Arcadia culminates in an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic that will ultimately determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have now converged.

Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

DreamWorks Trollhunters is created and executive produced by del Toro with Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow), Rodrigo Blaas (Alma) and Chad Hammes (Dragons: Race to the Edge) and Christina Steinberg (Rise of the Guardians) serving as executive producers. Dan Hageman (The Lego Movie, Ninjago) and Kevin Hageman (The Lego Movie, Ninjago) serve as co-executive producers.