‘Trollhunters’ Clip Introduces Us to the “Super Cool” Hero of Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Series

0

December is proving to be a busy month for Netflix. The streaming giant dropped the entire first season of The O.A. just days after releasing the first trailer, and it’s doing the same this week for Travelers, starring Eric McCormick. It’s also the time for one of the more highly anticipated premieres, Guillermo del Toro’s Trollhunters animated series.

A new clip has debuted online to remind you it’s dropping this Friday, December 23rd, and that it’ll probably be just as the kid says: “So freaking cool.”

The new footage shows our lead: a young boy named Jim who discovers a mystical, ancient amulet on his way to school one morning. The consequences of disturbing such an artifact are that he inherits the responsibilities and power of the Trollhunter, a warrior against the creatures lurking beneath his town of Arcadia.

With the words, “For the glory of Merlin, daylight is mine to command,” Jim transforms into the mystic defender. Watch the clip below:



Marc Guggenheim, who produces The CW’s immense slate of DC series, is also a producer on Trollhunters, and Collider sat down for an interview with the creative mind that’ll be published tomorrow. In the meantime, here’s the official synopsis for the latest Netflix series: