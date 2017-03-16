Get the Details for the ‘Trollhunters’ WonderCon Panel, Hosted by Collider’s Josh Macuga

0

This year’s WonderCon in Anaheim will feature panels from every part of the geekdom and we’re hoping at least 10 dancing stormtroopers still holding on to Gangnam Style, but one thing we’re looking forward to is the panel for DreamWorks’ Trollhunters during Friday’s program. The Netflix original series from Dreamworks Animation and creator Guillermo del Toro will be highlighting some of the best moments of season one with some of the minds behind the show: Executive producers Marc Guggenheim, Rodrigo Blaas and Chad Hammes. We may get some teases from season 2, like what we can expect from the battle with Gunmar, whether Bular will help Jim in his quest, and will they ever rescue the real Enrique?! You’ll be able to join all of the action on Friday, March 31st from 1:15pm to 2:15pm in Room 300AB.

All of the fans in attendance will also be treated to this special piece of original art (seen below) from the amazing team at DreamWorks, and after the panel the executive producers will be holding a signing for those in attendance. The panel will be moderated by Collider’s own Josh Macuga, host of Collider TV Talk, who will also announce an incredible fan contest that will be sure to get the attention of Guillermo del Toro himself.

If you’re headed to WonderCon on Friday, this panel will be a can’t-miss event for everyone who enjoyed all 26 action-packed episodes of Trollhunters, the critically acclaimed Netflix Original Series from DreamWorks animation. Check out the exclusive poster below.