Watch: ‘TRON: Legacy’ Director Joseph Kosinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets, Talks ‘TRON 3′

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Since late 2015, we’ve been partnered up with IMAX for a screening series where we show both old and new films in their large screen format. While attendance for all the screenings has always been great, when I announced we’d be showing TRON: Legacy for the first time in laser projection and it’d be followed by an extended interview with director Joseph Kosinski…let’s just say the demand for tickets far exceeded anything we’ve done thus far. While I put together the screening for completely selfish reasons – I love TRON and wanted to see it again in IMAX – seeing the demand for tickets and having people show up seven hours early for the screening of a seven-year-old film was extremely cool. Like I said, the reaction to this screening shows a lot of people still care about the world of TRON and are hopeful Disney will continue to keep the grid alive.

Since we had many thousands of people ask for tickets that couldn’t get in, we wanted to make sure all of you would have the chance to watch the Q&A with Kosinski, so we recorded it and are presenting it in full. As you can watch in the player above, Kosinski goes into great detail about the making of TRON: Legacy and shares some great behind-the-scenes stories like how he got Daft Punk to do the soundtrack, the challenge of the practical costumes and the issues with the battery packs, how he brought in people that had never worked in Hollywood to help with the design of the vehicles and design of the world, how he digitally removed Sam’s best friend from the movie, Easter eggs, and so much more. Additionally, yes, we talked about TRON 3, which Kosinski says is in a cryo-freeze status. I promise if you’re a fan of TRON: Legacy you’ll learn things you never knew.

Check out what he had to say in the video above and below is a list of what we talked about.

Joseph Kosinski: