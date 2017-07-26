‘True Detective’ Season 3: HBO Talking to Directors; Mahershala Ali Confirmed to Star

0

Against all odds, after the utter clusterfuck that was True Detective Season 2, the third installment of HBO’s anthological crime series is shaping up to be pretty damn exciting. At the Television Critics Association press tour, HBO’s president of programming Casey Bloys offered some updated on the progress of the third season, and it’s going well.

Bloys confirmed Moonlight and Luke Cage star Mahershala Ali will star in the third season and said he has read “five great scripts” so far though he declined to provide any details on the approach. “All I’ll tell you is I’m very, very impressed and excited about what I’ve read,” Bloys said during his presentation at the TCAs. “I don’t want to give away the storyline, but I think they’re terrific.” Bloys also revealed that the network is currently on the hunt for the right director. ““We are talking to directors, and when we have a director we want to hire, it will be a go,” Bloys told reporters.

The first season of True Detective starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson and took the TV-watching world by storm as a water cooler must-watch. Nic Pizzolatto created the series, scripting all the episodes, and Cary Fukunaga directed. The second season, however, was a whole other affair. Led by a fantastic cast including Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams, Season 2 had all the right pieces with Pizzolatto returning to write and Justin Lin, Janus Metz, John Crowley, and Miguel Sapochnik stepping in to direct, but it flat and stilted and utterly failed to recapture the magic of Season 1.

Back in March we heard esteemed TV veteran David Milch (Deadwood, NYPD Blue among many others) would reportedly team with Pizzolatto to pen the scripts for Season 3. Bloys did not confirm or offer any updates on the Season 3 creative team, but at the time reports indicated PIzzolatto had written only two scripts, so there’s definitely been progress!