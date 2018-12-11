New ‘True Detective’ Season 3 Trailer Takes a Dark Trip through the Ozarks

0

I say this with extreme cautious optimism … this True Detective Season 3 trailer is giving me serious Season 1 vibes. And since I absolutely loved and was haunted by Season 1 for a very long time (especially during that Season 2 mess), this is a good thing. The new season cribs a lot from that first , including bringing the show back to just a story of two detectives following a crime out in the gothic southern boondocks. Instead of Louisiana we have the Ozarks, but also like Season 1, the latest story will be one that travels through various time periods, including an older Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali) reflecting back on this case of two missing children that led to many other deaths.

Another thing that speaks to the potential greatness of this new season is some of the creative pushback that Ali has offered to creator Nic Pizzolatto. In a recent interview, Ali shared how his character was originally written as white, but he convinced Pizzolatto to change it and hire him:

He actually texted Pizzolatto pictures of his grandfather, who was a state police officer in the 60s and 70s. “I was like, ‘See, we existed in this space. In the ’60s and the ’70s. State police officers […] ‘I think your story would be served, I think the story would be improved in this case, if this lead character was black.’”

I agree — check out the new trailer below. True Detective Season 3 returns to HBO on January 13, 2019 and also stars Carmen Ejogo, Mamie Gummer, Ray Fisher, and Scoot McNairy:

Here’s the official synopsis for True Detective Season 3: