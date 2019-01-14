Nic Pizzolatto Says He Already Has a “Wild” Idea for ‘True Detective’ Season 4

0

After a rapturously received first season, True Detective got some serious backlash for its second season. Instead of clamoring for more, fans were left cold, and the show went back on the shelf with some wondering if showrunner Nic Pizzolatto would get another shot at his moody noir series. Now the show is finally back with folks like our own Allison Keene hailing Season 3 as a “return to form,” and it turns out Pizzolatto is already eyeing a fourth season.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pizzolatto reveals he has a “wild” idea should HBO decide to move ahead with Season 4:

Yeah, and it’s wild. It’s really, really wild. Where do you even go after this [season]? I just had a lead character who’s 35, 45 and 70 all at the same time and this mystery that has to reach false resolutions and keep going into the future without cheating the audience and all these complicated structural elements. But I have an idea that’s kind of crazy. I think it needs to percolate for a while. I was looking to do another series, maybe a movie, in the meantime, but yeah. I have an idea…

Even those who don’t like Season 2 (myself included) can’t argue that the season lacked ambition. It had three protagonists, revolved around dense topics like city management and unincorporated territory, and contract law. That’s not to say these made the show “good”, but rather that Pizzolatto knows how to swing for the fences, although Season 3 already feels like an improvement because even though we’re jumping between timelines, the basics of the case itself are easy to understand even if the answers will be hard to come by.

I’ll be curious to see if True Detective gets a fourth season (I’m betting it will as the content wars continue and HBO needs unique shows to set it apart from competitors) and how this “wild” idea compares to what Pizzolatto has done so far.

True Detective airs Sunday nights at 9pm on HBO.