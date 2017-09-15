Fox Working on ‘True Lies’ TV Series with James Cameron and Marc Guggenheim

0

For well over a decade after it hit theaters, people would keep asking if James Cameron ever planned to make a sequel to his 1994 action-comedy True Lies. The premise seemed ripe for franchising as it followed a spy (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who tries to keep his profession a secret from his wife (Jamie Lee Curtis) and daughter (Eliza Dushku) until his worlds collide. And yet as Schwarzenegger got older and Cameron decided he wanted to make Avatar movies forever, chances for a sequel became slimmer and slimmer.

Now it looks like a sequel is dead as True Lies aims to move to television. THR reports that Fox has made a put-pilot commitment for a TV adaptation with Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim set to pen the screenplay, which will be a “modern version of the story about how a suburban couple adjusts when one of them is revealed to be a spy.” Cameron is on board as an executive producer (so his input might be minimal, especially as he’s focusing on his Avatar sequels) as is McG, who will direct the pilot if the script moves forward.

This isn’t the first time that a Cameron project has made it to the small screen. Ten years ago, we got the short-lived Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, which earned itself a small, devoted following. I’m not sure if True Lies will have the same level of success, and it could easily end up alongside something forgettable like the Lethal Weapon TV series (which McG also executive produced). However, if they nail the right balance, they could have a fun TV series that manages to tell the follow-up stories we never got.

True Lies joins a host of other reboots in development including The Jetsons, Greatest American Hero, The Munsters, Miami Vice, and Starsky and Hutch.

In case you haven’t seen it, here’s the trailer for James Cameron’s True Lies: