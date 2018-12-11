Check Out Tyler Stout’s Cool ‘True Romance’ Poster

0

If you’re a fan of Quentin Tarantino, director Tony Scott, True Romance, and screen prints, you’re about to spend some money. That’s because Grey Matter Art has teamed up with one of my favorite poster artists, Tyler Stout, for a very cool, officially licensed, limited-edition poster that will be available starting this Thursday, December 13th at 1pm EST on the Grey Matter Art website.

Unlike some limited edition screen prints that only have a few hundred for sale, the True Romance will have an edition size of 1,350 when you count all three versions (regular, variant, and a gold variant) together, which means you have a fighting chance of getting one. Saying that, Stout is probably the most popular artist in the screen print poster scene, so if you want to purchase one, make sure you’re trying to buy it on Thursday at 1pm.

Check out the three versions of the poster below the key info.

“True Romance” by Tyler Stout

24” x 36” Hand Numbered Screen Print

Regular Edition of 750/ $65.00

Variant Edition of 300/ $110.00

Gold Variant Edition of 300 (Sold via Tyler Stout’s Shop TBA)

Printed by D&L Screenprinting

On Sale Thursday, December 13th at 1PM (est). at greymatterart.com

