Showtime’s Animated Trump Parody Series ‘Our Cartoon President’ to Debut in February

On the heels of the State of the Union address this coming January, Showtime will premiere its new animated series Our Cartoon President. Executive produced by multiple Emmy-winner Stephen Colbert and his Late Show executive producer, Chris Licht, this new 10-episode parody will follow the true-ish misadventures of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his merry band of advisors and family members.

The half-hour series will debut Sunday, February 11th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime, before the 9 p.m. season premiere of Homeland. Showtime will give viewers an early preview of the series, making the first episode of Our Cartoon President available across multiple platforms online and On Demand on Sunday, January 28, 2018, just ahead of the planned January 30th State of the Union address. One wonders if the series will address the recent reveal of Trump’s melt-faced robot at Disney’s Hall of Presidents or not. Even if it missed out on that gem, there will certainly be plenty of material to mine for the haters and the MAGA folk alike.

You can check out a teaser from Our Cartoon President below:

In this parallel cartoon universe, the Commander-in-Chief opens the White House doors for an “all access” look at a typical day in the life of the President of the United States. Our Cartoon President examines the quintessentially Trumpian details of the presidency and his most important relationships, and no one is safe – from his close family and confidants to key political figures from both parties and members of the media.

Our Cartoon President is produced by CBS Television Studios and executive produced by Colbert, Licht and showrunner R.J. Fried. Tim Luecke will serve as lead animator and co-executive producer. Matt Lappin will serve as consulting producer. To learn more about Our Cartoon President, follow @CartoonPres on Twitter and Facebook and join the conversation using #CartoonPresident.