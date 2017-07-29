This Week in Animation: Stephen Colbert Bringing Animated Trump Series to Showtime

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

Hopefully you had a chance to check out all the ridiculous animation news that came out of San Diego Comic-Con, but if not, I’ve rounded a bunch of it up for you here. As for this week, we have updates on pair of animated comedy series from talented TV talk show hosts Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart, though while Colbert’s Trump-slanted series is heading to Showtime, Stewart’s ambitious animated HBO show has gotten the ax. Elsewhere on the small screen, the full run of Disney XD’s Marvel’s Spider-Man origin stories is available online so you can see Peter Parker’s scientific approach to his new powers before the series debuts on August 19th.

In the movie world, a new clip has been released for PUPPY!, which plays in front of The Emoji Movie this weekend. Also, the first trailer for Sony Pictures Animation’s Christmas tale The Star has arrived. And since I like to highlight indie animation studios whenever I can, I’ve also included some looks at projects debuting this week–like Heeldraggers and The Weeklings–as well as in-the-works project, The Wrong Rock. You might just find your new favorite series here!

