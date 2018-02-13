‘Trust’: New Trailer Offers a “Different Kind of Messed Up” Than ‘All the Money in the World’

0

FX has released a new Trust trailer, and the network is making sure that viewers know that while it may have the same true story as All the Money in the World, it’s a far different spin. The players are the same—John Paul Getty was the wealthiest man in the world, and he refused to pay the ransom for his kidnapped grandson—but the upcoming series from Danny Boyle looks much weirder and, in its own way, darker.

As you can see from the trailer, there’s something unhinged about the whole story, and while Ridley Scott’s film is about how we ascribe values to things and people, Trust seems trickier. For starters, whereas All the Money in the World says John Paul Getty III was genuinely kidnapped, Trust makes it look like the grandson was in on the kidnapping from the start and wanted to basically extort his wealthy grandfather. The tone here, set with “If I Were a Rich Man” just seems odd and bizarre, which is the smart way to go. FX needs to say, “Yes, you may think you know the story, but you haven’t seen it like this.”

Check out the Trust trailer below. The series premieres on March 25th and stars Donald Sutherland, Hilary Swank, and Brendan Fraser.