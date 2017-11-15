‘Trust’ Trailer Reveals the Other Adaptation of the J. Paul Getty Story

0

While there’s been a lot of discussion about Ridley Scott’s drama All the Money in the World recently regarding his decision to cut Kevin Spacey out of the film and replace him with Christopher Plummer, it’s not the only onscreen adaptation of the J. Paul Getty saga heading our way. Scott’s film tells the true story of the kidnapping of the grandson of the insanely wealthy J. Paul Getty, and the billionaire’s reluctance to pay the ransom. Spacey played Getty in that film, but one of the factors driving Scott and Sony’s decision to rush All the Money in the World into theaters next month is to beat FX’s miniseries adaptation of the same story, Trust.

The first teaser for Trust has now been released online (curious timing, eh?), and it reveals Donald Sutherland in the J. Paul Getty role. The 10-episode limited series is executive produced and directed by Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and Trainspotting filmmaker Danny Boyle, with Oscar-winning Slumdog scribe Simon Beaufoy writing the series. With this expanded runtime, the show aims to not only chronicle this real-life nightmare, but also examine “the corrosive power of money” with “a story that attempts to unlock the mystery at the heart of every family, rich or poor.”

Filling out the cast is Hilary Swank, Harris Dickinson, and Brendan Fraser. Trust premieres on FX in January.