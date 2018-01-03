‘Truth or Dare’ Trailer: New Blumhouse Film Is Basically ‘It Follows’ Meets ‘Final Destination’

0

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the new Blumhouse horror film Truth or Dare, and it looks like one wild ride. Co-written and directed by Kick-Ass 2 helmer Jeff Wadlow, the supernatural thriller revolves around a continuing game of “Truth or Dare” in which, if you don’t tell the truth or refuse a dare, you die. A group of friends must continue playing while also figuring out where this sinister game began.

The trailer teases what’s basically a mash-up of It Follows and the Final Destination franchise, and that’s kind of fine. The horror genre can get derivative, but Blumhouse has a knack for putting interesting spins on trodden formulas, and that could be the case here with Truth or Dare. While Kick-Ass 2 is a mean-spirited, ugly film, I’m curious to see what Wadlow does on a much smaller budget.

Blumhouse is on a tear lately, as the studio is about to have a Best Picture nominee (and possible winner) in Get Out, had a massive box office hit with Split last January, and also churned out a delightfully colorful PG-13 horror film in Happy Death Day. Will Truth or Dare be another winner? I suppose we’ll find out.

Watch the Truth or Dare trailer below. The film stars Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto, and Sophia Taylor Ali. Truth or Dare opens in theaters on April 27th.