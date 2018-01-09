First ‘Tully’ Images Reveal the ‘Young Adult’ Reunion Starring Charlize Theron

0

Focus Features has unveiled the first images from the upcoming comedy Tully, which marks a pretty eyebrow-raising collaboration. The film reunites Young Adult writer Diablo Cody, director Jason Reitman, and star Charlize Theron for the first time since that 2011 dark comedy, and marks the third collaboration between Reitman and Cody after Juno, which scored Cody an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

This new film stars Theron as a mother of three, including a newborn, who is gifted a night nanny by her brother, played by Mark Duplass. She forms a unique bond with the new night nanny, played by Halt and Catch Fire star Mackenzie Davis, but soon learns there’s more to her than meets the eye.

After scoring Best Director nominations for Juno and Up in the Air, Reitman’s had a bit of trouble connecting with audiences and critics with his last few films, but Tully should bring renewed interest. I actually found his last two movies, Labor Day and Men, Women & Children, to be swell efforts by the filmmaker, but for whatever reason they kind of dissipated from public interest quite quickly.

Tully is the first of potentially two new films from Reitman in 2018, as he also co-wrote and directed the political comedy The Front Runner starring Hugh Jackman, although that film doesn’t have a release date just yet.

For now, Tully looks intriguing and we’ll get a better idea of what to expect by way of a teaser trailer coming soon. Check out the first images below, via People. Tully opens in theaters on April 20th.