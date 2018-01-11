‘Tully’ Trailer Has Charlize Theron Experiencing the Agony of Motherhood in 2018

0

Forcus Features has released the first Tully trailer. Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Diablo Cody, the story focuses on an overworked mother (Charlize Theron) who is gifted a night nanny, Tully (Mackenzie Davis). Although she’s initially reluctant to work with Tully, the two end up forming a unique bond.

I’ve really enjoyed Reitman and Cody’s past collaborations, Juno and Young Adult, and I’ve been in the minority in appreciating Reitman’s much-maligned recent movies Labor Day and Men, Women & Children, so I’m certainly interested in what Tully has to offer. The film looks like it’s comfortable just being a character-centric story that goes for full honesty on how difficult motherhood is, especially in this day and age. That’s not to say that mothers of previous generations had it easy, but rather to create some empathy for today’s challenges. I’m here for it.

Also, the fact that this is Reitman and Cody reuniting should definitely be cause for more interest, and while perhaps some feel that the impact of Juno and Young Adult have worn off, I think those movies still hold up, and I’ve particularly missed Cody’s voice in movies (she wrote and directed the 2013 movie Paradise, but has mostly been working in television with One Mississippi and United States of Tara).

Check out the Tully trailer below. The film opens April 20th and also stars Mark Duplass and Ron Livingston.

Here’s the official synopsis for Tully: