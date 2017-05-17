Turner Announces New Programming for TNT, TBS, and Adult Swim

0

As TV news continues to rollout for neworks’ upcoming slates of new and returning shows, we’ll be bringing you the latest and greatest from the next season of Peak TV. We’ve already run down the lineups for Fox and ABC, with more still to come. On tap for today’s TV guide are new and returning efforts from Turner’s networks, TNT, TBS, and Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. Take a look at the latest below:

TBS

TBS has given the greenlight to four new series:

Miracle Workers , a Heaven-set workplace comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe and Owen Wilson and executive-produced by Lorne Michaels

, a Heaven-set workplace comedy starring and and executive-produced by Close Enough , a brand new animated series from Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel

, a brand new animated series from Regular Show creator An update of of the classic game show The Joker’s Wild , hosted by Snoop Dogg

, hosted by A new untitled series from the comedy trio The Dress Up Gang.

TBS has also closed a new four-year deal with Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco that will keep the hit late-night show CONAN on TBS through 2022 and will extend the brand into digital content, podcasting, gaming, pay TV and live events.

Super Deluxe, which has quickly grown to average more than 40 million unique users every month on social and recently hit the billion views milestone, will have its own 90-minute interactive, alternative late-night block on TBS called Super Deluxe.

TBS has cast Cedric the Entertainer, Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland in its new comedy starring Tracy Morgan entitled The Last O.G.

TNT

TNT has greenlit two non-fiction series:

Michael Moore Live from the Apocalypse from Oscar® and Emmy® winner Michael Moore

from Oscar® and Emmy® winner Who Run the World? from Sarah Jessica Parker, Morgan Spurlock and Refinery29

TNT is also working with master storyteller and filmmaker Ridley Scott to develop a night of original science-fiction programming. Initial plans call for the block to serve as a showcase for hour-long series, short-form programs and other formats to be developed in collaboration with Scott.

On the development front, TNT has ordered a pilot for Highland, a scripted drama written by Liz Sarnoff and starring actress-comedian Margaret Cho, and announced Daveed Diggs, who earned a Tony® for the Broadway hit Hamilton, will star in the network’s drama pilot Snowpiercer, which will be directed by Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson.

Check out more details below: