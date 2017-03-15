TV Premiere Dates 2017: When and Where to Watch

0

Last updated March 15th

It’s getting hard out here for a dedicated TV fan — there’s simply too much to watch! With otherwise small channels like USA, TNT, Syfy, and TBS all revving up there original scripted material (to say nothing of the ascension of FX and AMC as major contenders), it’s borderline impossible to keep up with weekly series, even if you stick to just the good ones. To make the struggle just a little less rough, we decided to make a continually updated list of TV premiere dates and times of all the returning and debuting series, just to allow viewers to brace yourselves for the onslaught of TV.

A small note: we did not include reality TV programming because, well, we don’t care, and we didn’t include TV movies or specials for the most part, with a few choice exceptions. We have, on the other hand, included all the premiere dates for upcoming scripted TV series on streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Crackle (though we’ve left off movies and specials for those as well). Godspeed, gentle viewers!

For more, check out the cancelled or renewed fates of over 150 scripted series with our TV Lifeline, as well as our Fall TV Review Guide to help with you manage PeakTV.