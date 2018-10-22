Director Catherine Hardwicke Talks ‘Twilight’ and Being the Saga’s Sole Female Director

The first Twilight movie was a game changer in a number of ways. It put a female lead at the center of a major studio franchise, put Summit Entertainment on a whole new level, compelled other studios to snatch up other young adult books with big screen potential, launched the careers of powerhouse performers like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattison – the list could go on and on. Now, in celebration of the film’s 10th anniversary, Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment is releasing a special 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and all five Twilight films with new collectible artwork on October 23rd.
In honor of this anniversary, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke swung by the Collider studio for an extended chat about making Twilight, the other installments of the saga, being the only female director in the franchise, working on Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown, the current state of the film industry and loads more. You can listen to the whole conversation using the audio embed below or by navigating over to the Collider podcast feed on iTunes or on PodcastOne.
Here’s the official description of the 10th anniversary 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and the Blu-ray Combo Packs:
The Twilight 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack includes hours of in-depth special features and includes a brand-new, never-before-seen featurette, “Twilight Tour…10 Years Later,” which follows director Catherine Hardwick and actor Jackson Rathbone through memorable sets from the film. Experience The Twilight Saga in four times the resolution of full HD with the Twilight 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and all five films on Digital 4K Ultra HD, which includes Dolby Vision™ HDR to bring the epic romance to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vison can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on the screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The release also features Dolby Atmos® audio mixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. The Twilight 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack will be available for the suggested retail price of $22.99.
All five of the Blu-ray Combo Packs feature new unique box art designs from renowned illustrator Justin Erikson, who brings to life the epic saga with his distinct illustrations. Whether you are Team Edward or Team Jacob, take home all five of the Blu-ray Combo Packs and own the entire collection plus hours of special features including deleted scenes, character featurettes, cast interviews, music videos and more. For additional value, Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn – Part 1 also include both the Theatrical and the Extended versions of the film for the ultimate fan-viewing experience. Each of The Twilight Saga Blu-ray Combo Packs will be available for the suggested retail price of $14.99.