Director Catherine Hardwicke Talks ‘Twilight’ and Being the Saga’s Sole Female Director

The first Twilight movie was a game changer in a number of ways. It put a female lead at the center of a major studio franchise, put Summit Entertainment on a whole new level, compelled other studios to snatch up other young adult books with big screen potential, launched the careers of powerhouse performers like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattison – the list could go on and on. Now, in celebration of the film’s 10th anniversary, Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment is releasing a special 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and all five Twilight films with new collectible artwork on October 23rd.

In honor of this anniversary, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke swung by the Collider studio for an extended chat about making Twilight, the other installments of the saga, being the only female director in the franchise, working on Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown, the current state of the film industry and loads more. You can listen to the whole conversation using the audio embed below or by navigating over to the Collider podcast feed on iTunes or on PodcastOne.

Here’s the official description of the 10th anniversary 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and the Blu-ray Combo Packs: