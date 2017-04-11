‘Twin Peaks’ Return Teased in Nostalgic, Musical Puzzle Videos

In typical Twin Peaks and David Lynch fashion, we’ve yet to see a traditional trailer for the upcoming series continuation on Showtime, but what we have seen is four video puzzles teasing the show’s return. That’s got some folks on the internet real mad about it, but others are taking the strange reveal in stride and using it as an opportunity to revisit some fan-favorite moments.
To be fair, these aren’t exactly brain teasers, as the folks over at BMD found out. If you’re stumped, the YouTube videos literally have the answers written down for you just beneath the video itself. Still, there’s a little extra symbolism for each of them hidden in plain sight.
Starring Kyle MacLachlan, Madchen Amick, Peggy Lipton, James Marshall, David Duchovny, Sherilyn Fenn, Dana Ashbrook, Everett McGill, Wendy Robie, Sheryl Lee and the late Miguel Ferrer, as well as Kimmy Robertson, Harry Goaz, and Michael Horse, Twin Peaks returns with new episodes Sunday May 21st at 9PM ET/PT on Showtime.
Let’s take a look at the teaser videos and then break them down:
Answer: “Where we’re from, the birds sing a pretty song, and there’s always music in the air.” So says The Man from Another Place during a sequence in The Waiting Room early on in episode 1.3. The text shape also takes on the appearance of the Twin Peaks themselves, but I’m sure there’s no symbolism at play there, right?
Answer: “My log has something to tell you.” A very famous quote from the equally famous Log Lady. And if you use your imagination, the text block appears in the shape of a log. Cute?
Answer: “What is happening with Agent Cooper?” What is happening with Agent Cooper, you guys?
Answer: What is happening with Agent Cooper?” We’re not sure why this is repeated, but this puzzle also repeats the shape of the Owl Cave symbol. Wow, Bob, Wow.
Here’s the official synopsis for the new Twin Peaks series:
Currently in production, Twin Peaks is written and produced by series creators and executive producers David Lynch and Mark Frost and is directed entirely by David Lynch. While the full mystery awaits, fans can expect many familiar faces, including Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Kyle MacLachlan, who reprises his role as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper.
Widely considered one of the most groundbreaking and influential broadcast series of all time, Twin Peaks followed the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town who were stunned after their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. The town’s sheriff welcomed the help of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, who came to town to investigate the case. As Cooper conducted his search for Laura’s killer, the town’s secrets were gradually exposed. The mystery that ensued set off an eerie chain of events that plunged the inhabitants of Twin Peaks into a darker examination of their very existence. Twenty-five years later, the story continues…