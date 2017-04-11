‘Twin Peaks’ Return Teased in Nostalgic, Musical Puzzle Videos

0

In typical Twin Peaks and David Lynch fashion, we’ve yet to see a traditional trailer for the upcoming series continuation on Showtime, but what we have seen is four video puzzles teasing the show’s return. That’s got some folks on the internet real mad about it, but others are taking the strange reveal in stride and using it as an opportunity to revisit some fan-favorite moments.

To be fair, these aren’t exactly brain teasers, as the folks over at BMD found out. If you’re stumped, the YouTube videos literally have the answers written down for you just beneath the video itself. Still, there’s a little extra symbolism for each of them hidden in plain sight.

Starring Kyle MacLachlan, Madchen Amick, Peggy Lipton, James Marshall, David Duchovny, Sherilyn Fenn, Dana Ashbrook, Everett McGill, Wendy Robie, Sheryl Lee and the late Miguel Ferrer, as well as Kimmy Robertson, Harry Goaz, and Michael Horse, Twin Peaks returns with new episodes Sunday May 21st at 9PM ET/PT on Showtime.

Let’s take a look at the teaser videos and then break them down:

Answer: “Where we’re from, the birds sing a pretty song, and there’s always music in the air.” So says The Man from Another Place during a sequence in The Waiting Room early on in episode 1.3. The text shape also takes on the appearance of the Twin Peaks themselves, but I’m sure there’s no symbolism at play there, right?

Answer: “My log has something to tell you.” A very famous quote from the equally famous Log Lady. And if you use your imagination, the text block appears in the shape of a log. Cute?

Answer: “What is happening with Agent Cooper?” What is happening with Agent Cooper, you guys?

Answer: What is happening with Agent Cooper?” We’re not sure why this is repeated, but this puzzle also repeats the shape of the Owl Cave symbol. Wow, Bob, Wow.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Twin Peaks series: