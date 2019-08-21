Giant ‘Twin Peaks’ Limited Edition Box Set Announced; Includes All Three Seasons

0

Fans of Twin Peaks, rejoice! It was announced today that a giant, gorgeous, limited edition box set for the beloved series is being released on December 10th in the U.S. and Canada. Twin Peaks: From Z to A includes all three seasons of the show, Fire Walk with Me, and The Missing Pieces all on Blu-ray, along with a bevy of existing and new bonus features, collectibles, and a unique packaging structure. However, only 25,000 copies of Z to A will be created, so you’ll have to act fast. Additionally, value-priced DVD and Blu-ray collections of all three TV seasons, Twin Peaks: The Television Collection, will be released on October 15th in a non-limited quantity. Pricing details for both sets have not yet been revealed.

The 21-disc Twin Peaks: From Z to A set is housed in a pretty insane package that is officially described thusly:

A 21-disc collection, TWIN PEAKS: FROM Z TO A will be housed in packaging with an exterior adorned by a wraparound vista of haunting and majestic Douglas Fir trees. Once opened, a depiction of the infamous Red Room is revealed with its brown and crème chevron floor and brilliant red curtains. Sitting in front of the red curtain will be an exclusive die-cut acrylic figure of Laura Palmer kissing Special Agent Dale Cooper. This acrylic figure comes inside a plastic display holder held in place by magnets. Fans will have the option of leaving the figure in place inside The Red Room environment or removing and displaying it elsewhere. The plastic holder can also serve as an easel to display individual images from The Red Room Gallery, a curated set of 5” x 5” printed cards depicting memorable moments in The Red Room. Each package will also contain an individually numbered collectible certificate.

As for bonus features, the box set includes many of the previously released special features that were included on the Twin Peaks: The Entire Mystery and the Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series box sets. This new set, however, also includes six hours of new interviews, featurettes, and full-length versions of many of the musical performances at The Roadhouse Bar:

From the extensive behind-the-scenes footage of David Lynch making the A Limited Event Series(shot primarily by Jason S), 20-30 minute (approx.) pieces titled “Behind the Curtain” were edited and are included for each of the 18 Parts.

A rare newly-shot interview of Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee who sit with longtime David Lynch collaborator Kristine McKenna to look back at their body of work on Twin Peaksas well as Fire Walk With Me.

In a newly-produced featurette, fans can go “On the Couch” with Harry and Kimmy as Harry Goaz and Kimmy Robertson share fond Twin Peaks

As an additional treat for fans of A Limited Event Series, a compilation of full-length, unedited versions of many of The Roadhouse Bar musical performances.

The box set also includes one 4K UHD disc that includes “Part 8” of Twin Peaks: The Return along with a new ultra-high def transfer of both versions of the Twin Peaks pilot, overseen by David Lynch himself.

While those who previously purchased Twin Peaks: The Entire Mystery may be a bit perturbed by this additional release, it’s hard to deny the entire presentation of Z to A is pretty incredible. Take a closer look at the artwork below, and start saving up for this perfect Christmas gift now.