‘Twin Peaks’: Revisit the Original Phenomenon in a Three-Part Video Series

0

Ahead of the premiere of the new Twin Peaks episodes on Showtime, the premium network has released a trio of videos aimed at catching audiences up on the original phenomenon. Featuring interviews with David Lynch and Kyle MacLachlan, these videos also include producers such as Damon Lindelof (Lost), Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland), and David Hollander (Ray Donovan) who discuss how Twin Peaks has inspired them over the years. That influence, and the show’s importance in the creative world, is outlined in three new, 5-minute videos.

As a bonus, Showtime is offering a 30-day free trial in advance of the Twin Peaks limited event series’ two-part premiere on Sunday, May 21st at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Immediately following the premiere, subscribers will have access to the series’ third and fourth parts across the network’s streaming service, Showtime Anytime and Showtime on Demand. Those episodes will then air back-to-back on May 28th, starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by single parts in subsequent weeks.

Check out the video series below and be sure to get caught up by checking out our own most-excellent Twin Peaks guide:

The cast and crew discuss creating Twin Peaks, David Lynch bringing the cinematic style to television and the series becoming a cultural phenomenon. TWIN PEAKS, the 18-hour limited event series will debut with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9PM ET/PT.

The cast and crew discuss Twin Peaks being cancelled and then becoming a cultural phenomenon after the show ended. TWIN PEAKS, the 18-hour limited event series will debut with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9PM ET/PT.

The cast, crew and artists discuss the fandom, fan art and the influence Twin Peaks has had in the creative community. TWIN PEAKS, the 18-hour limited event series will debut with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9PM ET/PT.

Directed entirely by David Lynch, the new Showtime 18-part limited event series picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. Golden Globe-winning and Emmy Award-nominated Kyle MacLachlan stars as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper. TWIN PEAKS is written and executive produced by series creators David Lynch and Mark Frost, and is executive produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland.