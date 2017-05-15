‘Twin Peaks’ Guide: Essential Episodes, Characters, and Where Things Left Off

0

It’s happening again.

In fulfillment of Laura Palmer’s prophesy in the Black Lodge to Agent Cooper, 25 years later we are back. If that sounds like gobbledegook to you, you may need a Twin Peaks refresher. The original series, co-created by Mark Frost and David Lynch, debuted in 1990 on ABC and ran for two seasons (and a prequel/sequel movie) that have lived on in the hearts and nightmares of fans ever since. Last year, Showtime announced that they were reviving the series with a Season 3, to be conceptualized and directed entirely by Lynch, and its secrecy has only led to more hype.

There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to Twin Peaks, far more than we could address in a single article. So what we (that being me and fellow Twin Peaks fan and Collider staffer Aubrey Page) have created below is a reference that acts as both a refresher for those who have already seen the series, and a guide for newbies. If you are a newbie though, be sure to pay attention to which sections contain spoilers and which do not.