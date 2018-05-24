Showtime to Air ‘Twin Peaks’ Marathon Uninterrupted This June

0

“Call for help.” Showtime just announced that the premium network will run all 18 parts of David Lynch‘s 2017 limited series Twin Peaks consecutively, beginning Saturday, June 2nd at 4:35 a.m. ET/PT and ending at 10 p.m. PT/ET. The uninterrupted “Emmy For Your Consideration” marathon will air on Showtime 2. In addition, all parts are also available to subscribers on multiple television and streaming providers’ devices, websites and applications and their free On Demand channels.

Now don’t expect to reach another level of understanding with a subsequent watch of Twin Peaks as it’s likely just as completely insane as it was the first time through. Sure, you may understand the Woodsmen a bit more, you’ll be ready for the frog-wasp creepin’ around, and you might be able to sing along with the musical closers, but unless you’ve achieved nirvana or are on some powerful hallucinogens, you should probably consult your doctor before consuming this marathon.

Directed entirely by David Lynch, who helmed more hours of television on a single series than any other director in the 2017-18 television season, the Showtime 18-part limited event series picked up 25 years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. Golden Globe-winning and Emmy Award-nominated Kyle MacLachlan returned as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, Cooper Double and Dougie Jones. Twin Peaks is written and executive produced by series creators David Lynch and Mark Frost, and is executive produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland.

