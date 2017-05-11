New ‘Twin Peaks’ Teaser Reveals More Mysterious Footage

0

Man, Showtime and/or David Lynch are dedicated to doling this thing out one teensy tiny morsel at a time. If you caught the last Twin Peaks teaser, you know the first look at the cast revealed only a few of some 217 characters Lynch has lined up for his highly-anticipated revival series. Now, the network has released another, very similar teaser, showing off a new batch of characters, returning and new. The major difference? We get not one, not two, but three whole lines of dialogue. “Try me,” “He’s coming, I have to get off the phone,” and “Albert!” So basically they just spoiled the whole thing.

Kidding, of course. Au contraire, you will learn next to nothing from this. Tthe trailer is another entry in Showtime’s ongoing promo strategy — Lynchian stuff and things. But we all know we’re going to watch, so I’m glad they’re keeping the mystery alive. For now, get a glimpse at Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz), Lucy Moran (Kimmy Robertson), Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick), FBI Special Agent Albert Rosenfield (Miguel Ferrer), FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole (David Lynch), FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) in the new teaser trailer below.

As we recently reported, Showtime has also announced that while the show is debuting at 9 p.m. on May 21st (with a two-hour premiere), it will then move to 8 p.m. starting August 6th so it can lead into the premiere of Ray Donovan Season 5. It will eventually conclude with another two-hour episode to end its 18 parts on September 3rd. (Showtime subscribers will also get immediate access the third and fourth hour of the series via streaming platforms following the premiere).

