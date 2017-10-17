Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

26 Images from the ‘Twin Peaks’ Pop-Up Shop in Hollywood: Costumes, Props, and Pie

by      October 17, 2017

0

twin-peaks-popup-slice

What better way to commemorate and celebrate Twin Peaks: The Return than with a Double R Diner Pop-Up Shop, hosted by Showtime and just in time for Halloween. Open from October 16 through 22 from 12pm – 8pm daily, the shop has taken over the old Johnny Rockets on Melrose Avenue in Hollywood, where fans will have the opportunity to purchase merchandise (from buttons, keychains and socks to lunchboxes, baseball caps and mugs) and David Lynch Coffee, while you sit at the counter and have a donut, mini cherry pie or macaron cookie, all while listening to the vinyl soundtrack spinning.

There are plenty of possible selfie opportunities, but most exciting for fans is the fact that handmade costumes of fan favorite characters, including Dougie and Candie, will be available for purchase, on a first come, first served basis. Collider was invited by Showtime to check out a VIP preview of the fun new experience, and we’ve included some photos of the festivities.

All photos by Christina Radish.

Related Content
Previous Article
'Big Hero 6: The Series' to Kick Things Off with a TV…
Next Article
5 Superman Movies That Never Happened: From ‘Superman Lives’ to ‘Batman vs.…
Tags

Television