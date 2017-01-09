‘Twin Peaks’ Finally Gets an Official Premiere Date and Episode Count

0

It’s actually happening, folks! David Lynch is returning to Twin Peaks and after all the delays, negotiations, and obscure teaser trailers, we’ve finally got some concrete details on the series. Naturally, since it’s a Lynch production, even the airdate is a bit wonky.

At the Television Critics Association press tour, Showtime president and CEO David Nevins officially announced that Twin Peaks will debut with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21st at 9 p.m.. And if you’re not sated after two hours, Showtime is offering up the next two hours exclusively across the networks streaming services Showtime Anytime and Showtime On Demand. The following week, Showtime will air the third and fourth hours back-to-back on the network, at the regularly scheduled 9 p.m. slot, followed by one-hour episodes in the subsequent weeks.

The network also confirmed that the limited event series will run for 18 hours. Yep. 18 glorious hours of Twin Peaks is headed your way and soak it allup, because Nevins also told the press today that Twin Peaks is “designed to be a closed-ended, one-time event.”

Mädchen Amick will return as Shelly for the revival, alongside an absolutely insane 200+ ensemble that also features Ray Wise, Alicia Witt, Warren Frost, Dana Ashbrook, Sherilyn Fenn, David Duchovny, James Belushi, Chrysta Bell, Robert Knepper, Michael Cera, Eddie Vedder, Amanda Seyfried, Tom Sizemore, Balthazar Getty, Naomi Watts, and Laura Dern, among others.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Twin Peaks revival: