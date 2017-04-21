‘Twin Peaks’: Spoiler-Filled Video (Kinda) Recaps the First Two Seasons

0

We’re exactly one month away from the new season of Twin Peaks on Showtime, and we still haven’t seen a single second of footage from the upcoming revival. Which is kind of refreshing! It’s all being kept under a veil of secrecy, as David Lynch directed 18 new hours of Twin Peaks that pick up the story and characters 25 years after homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. To mark the one-month countdown, Showtime has released a new Twin Peaks video—albeit again, with no new footage. Instead, “The Darkness of Future Past” is a semi-recap of what happened in the first two seasons of the show and in Lynch’s film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, complete with spoilers galore.

This video is a great reminder of just how insane Twin Peaks was, and how crazy it is that a show like this aired on network television in the early 90s. Granted, Lynch goes a tad overboard towards the latter half of the show’s second season, but it’s still a minor miracle that any of this made it to air.

It’s interesting that Showtime doesn’t really seem interested in trying to convince viewers they can watch the new Twin Peaks without having seen the first two seasons. These new installments (which were shot like one 18-hour movie) are rumored to be very closely tied to the events of the previous episodes and Fire Walk with Me, so Showtime is instead making a push to get folks to catch up on Showtime’s On Demand service.

This Twin Peaks recap video is fun, but not exactly all-encompassing. It does, however, make me want to rewatch this series now more than ever. Check it out below, but again beware: there are plenty of spoilers.