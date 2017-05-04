New ‘Twin Peaks’ Promo Reveals First Footage of the Cast

0

“Really.”

That’s about all we’ve gotten from the Twin Peaks revival so far in terms of dialogue, but I’ll take it. Every little bit is a clue to … whatever the heck is coming next. But I love it.

Though we saw some of the cast back in character via a recent magazine spread, this is the first time we’re seeing them in action. The new promo below gives us glimpses of Big Ed Hurley (Everett McGill), Carl Rodd (Harry Dean Stanton), Sarah Palmer (Grace Zabriskie), Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz), Deputy Tommy “Hawk” Hill (Michael Horse), and FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan). It’s Hawk who gets to speak the revival’s only line of dialogue so far. Really!

Check out the new promo below, and feel yourself swept away by the sands of time …

I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS. And for those wondering, Stanton is reprising his role from the Twin Peaks prequel movie Fire Walk with Me. David Lynch has said before that the movie will be part of the revival’s mythology so … I guess we need to rewatch it. Sigh. I saw that movie too young.

As we recently reported, Showtime has also announced that while the show is debuting at 9 p.m. on May 21st (with a two-hour premiere), it will then move to 8 p.m. starting August 6th so it can lead into the premiere of Ray Donovan Season 5. It will eventually conclude with another two-hour episode to end its 18 parts on September 3rd. (Also worth noting: after the premiere on the 21st, Showtime subscribers will get immediate access to the following two hours of the series).

