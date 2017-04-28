‘Twin Peaks’ Season 3 Promo Reveals New Footage of the Town

0

The more I hear whispers about Twin Peaks and what is coming in Season 3, the more I can confirm that none of us are going to be ready for whatever the heck is about to happen. But it’s going to be an experience for the ages, both in regards to setting new TV paradigms and in figuring out what we’re even seeing. David Lynch and Mark Frost got away with quite a lot on ABC 25 years ago, but it’s a completely different beast to compare with Showtime in 2017, who seem to be allowing Lynch to just do whatever he wants. I’m both excited and scared.

One of the things that has made this upcoming season even more mysterious than it would inherently be is that we haven’t seen any new footage — leading to more than a few conspiracies that Lynch was just re-editing the original series in a new way. Look, I’m not saying that he isn’t, but in a new promo Showtime has just released, we are getting a few new shots. And man, isn’t it gorgeous to see these locales in 4k? Yet somehow it still manages to be just as uber creepy as before. (Why is that shot of just the misty mountain giving me chills?) Check it out below:

Showtime has also announced that while the show is debuting at 9 p.m. on May 21st (with a two-hour premiere), it will then move to 8 p.m. starting August 6th so it can lead into the premiere of Ray Donovan Season 5. It will eventually conclude with another two-hour episode to end its 18 parts on September 3rd. (Also worth noting: after the premiere on the 21st, Showtime subscribers will get immediate access to the following two hours of the series).

