First ‘Twin Peaks’ Images Unveil David Lynch’s Mysterious Revival

After a long, long wait (25 years long, to be exact), we are finally get the first images from Twin Peaks, a revival of David Lynch and Mark Frost‘s brainchild and “I can’t believe this aired on broadcast” series. Though Season 2 may not be as fantastic as Season 1 was on the whole (though I was completely obsessed with all of it when I first watched), I think we can all agree that the way things ended for Agent Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) in the Black Lodge, and becoming a human host for BOB is one of the most terrifying conclusions in TV history. But there was a promise made: “See you in 25 years.” And indeed, here we are (at last!)

EW is rolling out new images of the reunited cast, in addition to several new covers. And while it’s giving us a little bit of a hint of what is to come, most of it is still shrouded in mystery (and don’t we prefer it that way?) Even though we may recognize some familiar faces here, Lynch will not even confirm that these actors are reprising their former roles. Is this Earth-2 Twin Peaks? Literally anything is possible.

Showtime CEO David Nevins has called the revival series “pure heroin David Lynch,” and I don’t think we would accept anything less. Below, the images reveal the return of Madchen Amick, Peggy Lipton, James Marshall, David Duchovny, Miguel Ferrer (who passed away in January), as well as Kimmy Robertson, Harry Goaz, and Michael Horse. (Frank Silva, who played BOB, passed away in 1995). Just remember, the actors may not be what (or who) they seem … Here’s what David Lynch told us at the TCA press tour about returning to this world:

“In the beginning, many years ago, Mark and I – as if lost in the wilderness – as it always is in the beginning, we seemed to find some mountain and we began the climb. And when we rounded the mountain we entered a deep forest, and going through the forest for a time the trees began to thin, and when we came out of the woods we discovered this small town called Twin Peaks. And we got to know many of the people in Twin Peaks and the people who visited Twin Peaks, and we discovered a mystery. And within this mystery were many other mysteries, and we discovered a world, and within this world there were other worlds. That’s how it started, and that’s what brings us here today, and the story continues.”

Twin Peaks Season 3 will also see the return of Sherilyn Fenn, Dana Ashbrook, Everett McGill, Wendy Robie, and Sheryl Lee. The revival premieres May 21st.