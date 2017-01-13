‘Twin Peaks’: FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper Returns in New Trailer

0

I’ve got about five months to finally get around to watching Twin Peaks. I have no excuse; it’s been on Netflix and DVD forever, so I have only myself to blame. Expectations are certainly high for David Lynch’s return to his groundbreaking TV series, and it will be interesting to see how it weaves in the familiar with the new. While we can always expect Lynch to do his own thing, it’s going to be fascinating to compare the original series to the new one. Granted, creators returning to their stories after long stretches of time can sometimes yield disappointing results, but for fans of Twin Peaks, the new series is going to be a must-watch event.

Showtime has released a new trailer briefly showcasing Kyle MacLachlan’s return as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper. We don’t know what Cooper will be investigating this time around, or really any of the plot details, but the surprises should be fun.

Check out the Twin Peaks trailer below. Twin Peaks returns for an 18-episode limited series event on Sunday, May 21st at 9pm ET/PT on Showtime.

Here’s the official synopsis for Twin Peaks: