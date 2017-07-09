‘Twin Peaks: The Return': David Lynch’s Knotty Plot Tightens in “Part 9″

0

For those still recovering from or in perpetual awe of “Part 8″ of Twin Peaks: The Return, the more plot-based machinations of “Part 9″ must have served as a kind of respite. Returning from the black-and-white death dream of the Woodsmen and that reptile-beetle-demon, the focus is back on Evil Cooper, back from the dead and getting some revival from Jennifer Jason Leigh‘s Chantal and Hutch (Tim Roth), who he sends off to kill the warden. If nothing else, “Part 9″ felt like David Lynch settling back into his groove of his central storylines after a transcendental riff.

The big turn in the Dougie story was the strike against Ike the Spike, the small, muscular murderer who nearly did in Good Cooper. The Fuscos begin by questioning Bushmill about Dougie, punctuated by a chorus of eerily boisterous and extended laughs from David Koechner, Larry Clarke, and Eric Edelstein. And as ever, Lynch punctuates the otherworldliness of his set-up with flashes of draining, mundane everday life: “$239 for a fucking tailpipe!”

There’s an implicit comfort in watching the sequences back at the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station, with Andy and Lucy just arguing about chairs. It’s from here that Truman, Hawk, and Briggs are given a special message from the Major via an elaborate metal tube trick that only his son knows how to unlock. 2 days from now, Jack Rabbit’s Palace, a special place that the Major and his son used to visit.

This wasn’t the only mentions of the Major, however. After a quick turnaround in the skies above following the new of Evil Cooper’s escape, Gordon, Diane, Albert, and Tammy returned to South Dakota, to talk gibberish about blogs over the dead body of the Major before meeting with Matthew Lillard‘s William Hastings. If there were no other testament to Lynch’s power as a filmmaker and his chemistry with his cast, and there are innumerable instances on record as is, the fact that he pulled such a haunting and wrenching performance from Lillard would be testament enough. This is one of those instances where Lynch employs operatic emotions to convey grief and loss, fear and confusion. And his account of the Major adds an unneeded but no less appreciated coat of menace to the Major’s work from beyond the grave.

Jerry seemed to be reckoning with his own sort of fears as well, high out of his mind and fighting with his foot in the woods. There’s an air of instability to what’s going on, something that might have to do with the “dimensions” that Hastings talked about before he mourned not going scuba diving. It might also be what’s keeping Benjamin from making a move with a willing Beverley, but trying to decipher the reasoning in any of this seems to be about as productive as chasing that electric hum. Lynch has reached a striding phase, showing a full command of his style and adding exquisite little interludes that add nothing to story but give sensational detail tho his world. This is true of the “Johnny!” scene, as well as Good Cooper’s hypnosis on the American flag and a socket not unlike the one from which he was transported here.

This is also true of the abrasive last note in the club, between Hudson Mohawke’s DJ set and Au Revoir Simone’s main set. Two young women talk about getting pissed off about their jobs and just leaving for no reason. One has a bad rash underneath her armpit and Lynch accentuates the sound of her nails clawing over the red, puffy skin. I don’t like to look too much into these things but it would stand to reason that something awfully unpleasant is about to go down.

Rating: ★★★★