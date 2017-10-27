Watch: David Lynch Goes Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Twin Peaks’ in New Blu-Ray Collection

Need more Twin Peaks in your life? I mean truly, don’t we all? A new Blu-ray and DVD collection is coming: Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series will include all 18 hours of The Return, alongside more than six hours of special features. That will include a documentary called IMPRESSIONS (which will consist of over ten, 30-minute films directed by creator David Lynch‘s longtime documentarian friend Jason S.), as well as a three-part featurette of the cast and crew reflecting on the legacy of Twin Peaks. The Blu-Ray will also contain three additional behind-the-scenes films that explore not only filming in the Red Room, but also documents a week on set when the cast returned after 25 years.
Check out the man at work below, taken from IMPRESSIONS: A Journey Behind the Scenes of Twin Peaks:
The collection will be released on December 5th; Here is the breakdown of special features:
BLU-RAY AND DVD:
- IMPRESSIONS: A Journey Behind the Scenes of Twin Peaks
- The Man with the Grey Elevated Hair (29:40)
- Tell it Martin (29:08)
- Two Blue Balls (24:14)
- The Number of Completion (29:17)
- Bad Binoculars (28:08)
- See You on the Other Side Dear Friend (30:00)
- Do Not Pick Up Hitchhikers (26:44)
- A Bloody Finger in Your Mouth (26:49)
- The Polish Accountant (28:05)
- A Pot of Boiling Oil (38:32)
- Phenomenon
- Part 1: Creation (4:40)
- Part 2: Life After Death (4:50)
- Part 3: Renaissance (4:50)
- Behind-the-scenes Photo Gallery
- Rancho Rosa Logos (2:25)
- San Diego Comic-Con 2017 Twin Peaks Panel (61:26)
- David Lynch Produced Promos
- Piano (1:02)
- Donut (:32)
- Woods (:32)
- People (:32)
- Places (:32)
- Albert (1:02)
- In – cinema (1:32)
BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE:
- A Very Lovely Dream: One Week in Twin Peaks (27:09)
- Behind the Red Curtain (29:17)
- I Had Bad Milk in Dehradun (28:11)