Watch: David Lynch Goes Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Twin Peaks’ in New Blu-Ray Collection

Need more Twin Peaks in your life? I mean truly, don’t we all? A new Blu-ray and DVD collection is coming: Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series will include all 18 hours of The Return, alongside more than six hours of special features. That will include a documentary called IMPRESSIONS (which will consist of over ten, 30-minute films directed by creator David Lynch‘s longtime documentarian friend Jason S.), as well as a three-part featurette of the cast and crew reflecting on the legacy of Twin Peaks. The Blu-Ray will also contain three additional behind-the-scenes films that explore not only filming in the Red Room, but also documents a week on set when the cast returned after 25 years.

Check out the man at work below, taken from IMPRESSIONS: A Journey Behind the Scenes of Twin Peaks:

The collection will be released on December 5th; Here is the breakdown of special features:

BLU-RAY AND DVD:

  • IMPRESSIONS: A Journey Behind the Scenes of Twin Peaks
  • The Man with the Grey Elevated Hair (29:40)
  • Tell it Martin (29:08)
  • Two Blue Balls (24:14)
  • The Number of Completion (29:17)
  • Bad Binoculars (28:08)
  • See You on the Other Side Dear Friend (30:00)
  • Do Not Pick Up Hitchhikers (26:44)
  • A Bloody Finger in Your Mouth (26:49)
  • The Polish Accountant (28:05)
  • A Pot of Boiling Oil (38:32)
  • Phenomenon
  • Part 1: Creation (4:40)
  • Part 2: Life After Death (4:50)
  • Part 3: Renaissance (4:50)
  • Behind-the-scenes Photo Gallery
  • Rancho Rosa Logos (2:25)
  • San Diego Comic-Con 2017 Twin Peaks Panel (61:26)
  • David Lynch Produced Promos
  • Piano (1:02)
  • Donut (:32)
  • Woods (:32)
  • People (:32)
  • Places (:32)
  • Albert (1:02)
  • In – cinema (1:32)


BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE:

  • A Very Lovely Dream: One Week in Twin Peaks (27:09)
  • Behind the Red Curtain (29:17)
  • I Had Bad Milk in Dehradun (28:11)
