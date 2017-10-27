Watch: David Lynch Goes Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Twin Peaks’ in New Blu-Ray Collection

0

Need more Twin Peaks in your life? I mean truly, don’t we all? A new Blu-ray and DVD collection is coming: Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series will include all 18 hours of The Return, alongside more than six hours of special features. That will include a documentary called IMPRESSIONS (which will consist of over ten, 30-minute films directed by creator David Lynch‘s longtime documentarian friend Jason S.), as well as a three-part featurette of the cast and crew reflecting on the legacy of Twin Peaks. The Blu-Ray will also contain three additional behind-the-scenes films that explore not only filming in the Red Room, but also documents a week on set when the cast returned after 25 years.

Check out the man at work below, taken from IMPRESSIONS: A Journey Behind the Scenes of Twin Peaks:

The collection will be released on December 5th; Here is the breakdown of special features:

BLU-RAY AND DVD:

IMPRESSIONS: A Journey Behind the Scenes of Twin Peaks

The Man with the Grey Elevated Hair (29:40)

Tell it Martin (29:08)

Two Blue Balls (24:14)

The Number of Completion (29:17)

Bad Binoculars (28:08)

See You on the Other Side Dear Friend (30:00)

Do Not Pick Up Hitchhikers (26:44)

A Bloody Finger in Your Mouth (26:49)

The Polish Accountant (28:05)

A Pot of Boiling Oil (38:32)

Phenomenon

Part 1: Creation (4:40)

Part 2: Life After Death (4:50)

Part 3: Renaissance (4:50)

Behind-the-scenes Photo Gallery

Rancho Rosa Logos (2:25)

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 Twin Peaks Panel (61:26)

David Lynch Produced Promos

Piano (1:02)

Donut (:32)

Woods (:32)

People (:32)

Places (:32)

Albert (1:02)

In – cinema (1:32)



BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE: