Collider Games Teams with Showtime and Festival of Disruption to Preview ‘Twin Peaks VR’

We at Collider are thrilled to announce that Collider Games has teamed with Showtime and David Lynch himself to create a brand new Twin Peaks VR, which will be previewed at the upcoming Festival of Disruption in Los Angeles. The event takes place October 13-14 at The Theater at Ace hotel, and Twin Peaks VR joins recently announced additions of Mercury Rev, TOKiMONSTA, Saint Motel, and the U.S. premieres of Lynch’s Fetish photography and Chrisian Louboutin’s Fetish objects.

Twin Peaks VR takes the surreal world created by David Lynch and lets players explore its depths. It includes iconic moments and settings from 2017’s 18-part limited event series Twin Peaks: The Return, as well as the original landmark television series. Utilizing lines and sounds from the show itself, players will travel to Glastonbury Grove, only to end up in the puzzling Red Room. Fans of the series will follow in the footsteps of Special Agent Dale Cooper and try to make their way back into the life they left behind. Twin Peaks VR is being developed for HTC vive and Oculus Rift and will be available on Steam.

As for the Festival of Disruption, along with Mercury Rev and TOKiMONSTA, the musical lineup is led by Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA, who will re-score the classic 1978 kung-fu film The 36th Chamber of Shaolin from opening sequence to closing credits, syncing scenes from the movie with tracks from Wu-Tang’s legendary discography. Leading the daytime programming, David Lynch himself will participate in an audience Q&A moderated by John Horn (host of NPR’s The Frame) while attendees are treated to complimentary coffee and donuts. Multiple Academy Award-winning filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola will also give an audience Q&A after a screening of his 1996 film Jack starring Robin Williams.

Tickets for the event start at $55, and additional ticket types available include single day passes and daytime and evening passes. Proceeds from Festival of Disruption benefit the David Lynch Foundation, whose mission is reducing toxic stress and trauma among at-risk populations, including victims of domestic violence, veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress, and underserved urban youth, through the evidence-based Transcendental Meditation (TM) technique. In line with this mission, the festival will welcome New York Times best-selling author Dr. Norman Rosenthal to discuss the psychological benefits of TM.

To purchase tickets to Festival of Disruption, click here.