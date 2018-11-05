‘UglyDolls’ Character Posters Reveal the Animated Musical; Full Trailer Drops This Week

Parents, brace yourselves. I detect the promise of the next animated musical your monster-loving kids won’t be able to turn off. STX Films has debuted a set of character posters for UglyDolls, offering the first look at the upcoming animated musical. Let’s just say these adorable little oddball plushies got popular for a reason, and if the new film from Shrek 2 and Gnomeo & Juliet director Kelly Asbury can find something fun to do with those cuddly creature designs, they’re sure to find a way into the hearts of a new generation of kids.
The film certainly has the star power to become a hit. Set in the town of Uglyville, where the weird and bizarre are celebrated as beautiful, the film features the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monae, and Pitbull as dolls from Uglyville and the neighboring town of Perfection, where conventionally beatiful dolls are trained to find the perfect home. Hopefully, there are some good songs and a fun film because this looks like it could be a charming feature about letting your freak flag fly.
UglyDolls also features the voices of Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom and will arrives in theaters on May 10, 2019. Check out the character posters below, and stay tuned for the first trailer later this week.
Here’s the official synopsis for Ugly Dolls:
In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. Here, the free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDolls friends live every day in a whirlwind of bliss, letting their freak flags fly in a celebration of life and its endless possibilities, occasionally looking to the sky, where a new UglyDoll will appear and be embraced by the community.
Moxy (Kelly Clarkson) loves her square-peg life in this round-hole town, but her curiosity about all things leads her to wonder if there’s something – anything – on the other side of the mountain which nestles Uglyville. Moxy gathers a group of her closest friends and sets off to find what’s on the other side. They discover another world – Perfection – a town where more conventional dolls are trained in protocols before they graduate and are sent to the “real” world to find the love of a child.
In Perfection, Moxy and her crew are subject to the manipulations of Lou (Nick Jonas), the perfect doll in charge of training recruits. Here, the UglyDolls will confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.