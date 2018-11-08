First ‘UglyDolls’ Trailer Reveals a Stitched-Together Sing-Along Adaptation

0

UglyDolls, the delightfully awkward and unconventional creations of David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim that first appeared back in 2001, have now received the feature-length animated treatment, courtesy of STXfilms. The first trailer for the adaptation is here, and if you love squishy little creatures singing unforgettable and original songs, this one might just be for you.

Director Kelly Asbury (Shrek 2, Smurfs: The Lost Village) heads up this unique film with a cast that features the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monae, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom and Pitbull. They’ll play stitched-up dolls from Uglyville and the more conventionally beautiful neighboring town of Perfection, both of which are featured in this first trailer. UglyDolls arrives in theaters on May 10, 2019.

Check out the first trailer for UglyDolls below:

