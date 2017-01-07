This Week in Animation News: ‘Ultimate Spider-Man’ Ends; New ‘Spider-Man’ Series Teased

0

Along with Francisco Gonzalez’s excellent weekly news recaps–This Week in Superhero News and This Week in Movie Trailers–we’re happy to provide you with This Week in Animation News to get you caught up on all things animated you might have missed over the past seven days. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

Some of the new you might have missed this week includes new trailers for the second half of Disney XD’s third season of Star Wars Rebels. (Do the names Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Maul, and Saw Gerrera ring a bell?) Elsewhere on the network, Ultimate Spider-Man is drawing to a close tonight in a two-part series finale titled “Graduation Day.” Two other series that are still going strong are Archer, which moves to FXX for its Noir-styled Season 8, and Voltron Legendary Defender, which returns to Netflix for Season 2 on January 20th. You can watch new trailers for both series at the links below. And if you’re looking for something to watch on TV this wintry weekend, Freeform’s got you covered with an extensive selection of classic animated Disney movies for their Funday programming!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!