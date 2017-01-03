‘Una’ Trailer: Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn Have a Dark Past

0

The first trailer for Una has gone online. The film stars Rooney Mara as the title character, who goes to a warehouse to confront Ray (Ben Mendelsohn), her former next-door neighbor with whom she had a sexual affair when she was a teenager.

I caught the film at TIFF last year, and it doesn’t disappoint when it comes to delivering two powerhouse performances from Mara and Mendelsohn. The film also doesn’t offer any easy answers regarding the fallout from the characters’ relationship, and it’s a solid bit of character drama. In fact, I’m a little surprised that the film still doesn’t have U.S. distribution. While it’s certainly not an easy sell, Mara and Mendelsohn are certainly recognizable names to people who watch indies, so I’m curious as to why buyers are so hesitant on this picture.

This trailer doesn’t really give too much away, and it does a good job of settling up the central conflict. While it does play up the intensity a bit, it does feature the main performances in a fair way, and hopefully it gets people interested in the movie.

Check out the Una trailer below. The film also stars Riz Ahmed.

Here’s the official synopsis for Una: