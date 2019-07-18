‘Unbelievable’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Timely Limited Series about Sexual Assault

0

Netflix has released the terrific first trailer for the upcoming limited series Unbelievable. Inspired by the real events in The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning article, “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and the This American Life radio episode, “Anatomy of Doubt,” the timely story follows a teenager (Kaitlyn Dever) who files a police report claiming she’s been sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home, only for the authorities to deem her story “unbelievable.” Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away a pair of detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) meet while investigating a similar string of crimes.

This is incredibly sensitive and important subject matter handled with care and confidence by showrunner/director Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich) and director Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are Alright). The trailer promises an impactful, truthful chronicle of a very real problem women face every day, anchored by a terrific cast. Indeed, the pairing of Collette and Wever investigating this particular crime feels like True Detective Season 4 dream casting come true.

Check out the Unbelievable trailer below. The limited series premieres on Netflix on September 13th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Unbelievable: