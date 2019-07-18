‘Unbelievable’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Timely Limited Series about Sexual Assault

Netflix has released the terrific first trailer for the upcoming limited series Unbelievable. Inspired by the real events in The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning article, “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and the This American Life radio episode, “Anatomy of Doubt,” the timely story follows a teenager (Kaitlyn Dever) who files a police report claiming she’s been sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home, only for the authorities to deem her story “unbelievable.” Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away a pair of detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) meet while investigating a similar string of crimes.
This is incredibly sensitive and important subject matter handled with care and confidence by showrunner/director Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich) and director Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are Alright). The trailer promises an impactful, truthful chronicle of a very real problem women face every day, anchored by a terrific cast. Indeed, the pairing of Collette and Wever investigating this particular crime feels like True Detective Season 4 dream casting come true.
Check out the Unbelievable trailer below. The limited series premieres on Netflix on September 13th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Unbelievable:
When teenager Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever) files a police report claiming she’s been sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home, the investigating detectives, as well as the people closest to her, come to doubt the truth of her story. Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away, detectives Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvall (Emmy winners Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) meet while investigating an eerily similar pair of intruder rapes and partner to catch a potential serial rapist.
Inspired by the real events in The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning article, “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and the This American Life radio episode, “Anatomy of Doubt”, with episodes directed by Oscar nominees Susannah Grant and Lisa Cholodenko, “Unbelievable” is a story of unspeakable trauma, unwavering tenacity, and astounding resilience.