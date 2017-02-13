‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 3 Trailer: Titus Conjures His Best Beyoncé

0

Who better than Beyoncé to introduce Season 3 of Netflix’s off-kilter comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Well, maybe Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon as Beyoncé. That makes more sense anyway. Titus does his best to channel the Emmy-nominated music video Beyoncé: Lemonade in a new, short teaser for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s return to the streaming platform this spring and heralds all sorts of unpredictable comedy to come.

As always, we can probably expect a fair amount of workplace and friends/family drama in the upcoming third season of Robert Carlock and Tina Fey‘s co-creation, but unfortunately we don’t have a plot synopsis at the moment. Also starring Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt returns to Netflix on May 19th.

Check out the Season 3 trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt below:

Join the formation. Season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to Netflix May 19. Ellie Kemper stars as Kimmy Schmidt, a woman who escapes from a doomsday cult and starts life over in New York. Armed with just a backpack, light-up sneakers, and a couple of way-past-due library books, she’s ready to take on a world she didn’t even think existed anymore. Wide-eyed but resilient, nothing is going to stand in her way. Created by Tina Fey (30 Rock) and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), who serve as executive producers with Jeff Richmond (30 Rock), Jack Burditt (30 Rock, The Mindy Project) and David Miner (30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). A Netflix Original Series.

Check out where Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ranks among our favorite comedy series by reading up on the following articles: