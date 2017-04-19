‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 3 Trailer Finds Kimmy Going to College

0

Netflix has unveiled the first full-length trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3, and the show looks as delightful as ever. Created by 30 Rock showrunners Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the series began with Ellie Kemper’s titular character coming to New York after being kidnapped and held hostage underground for most of her teen years. The series consistently found surprising ways to address Kimmy’s trauma with a mix of honesty and humor. Season 2 found Kimmy growing and coming into her own a bit, but also acknowledged that the road to recovery is long and hard. And so here we are with Season 3, in which it looks as though Kimmy has her sights set on entering college.

This new trailer promises delights both silly (Titus going all Lemonade; the return of Fred Armisen’s Robert Durst) and sweet (Kimmy earnestly going to college), and I’m excited to see where Fey and Carlock take the story in these new episodes. This is a show that started strong and hasn’t let up, as Fey and Carlock have refused to simply ignore or leave behind the baggage that a trauma like Kimmy’s would carry, instead embracing it and making it the emotional backbone of the series. That’s mighty admirable, and that the show is able to poignantly touch on trauma survivors while also being hilarious is a testament to Fey and Carlock’s talents.

Watch the new Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 trailer below. The series returns on May 19th.