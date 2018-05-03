‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Will End with 4 Seasons and a Movie

0

It looks like the upcoming premiere of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 kick off the beginning of a series finale. According to Deadline, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock‘s Netflix series will end after its fourth season, which is already being split up into two parts (Part 1, which will consist of six episodes, premieres later this month, while the seven-episode Part 2 will land at a later date).

The quirky, charming, sometimes totally crackpot series, which stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane, was one of Netflix’s first hits in terms of original content, which now feels like it was decades ago. But even into its third season, things felt like they were slowing down, narratively, with the series. A fourth season wrap seems right, and while Universal Television, which produces the series, is in talks with Netflix about a wrap-up movie, there’s no sense yet whether it would air around the same time as Part 2 is released, or at a later date. It’s Netflix, they can do what they want!

Speaking of, Netflix also released a Mary Tyler Moore-inspired promo for the new season, which you can see here:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4, Part 1 premieres on Netflix May 30th. New images for the upcoming season were also released today, which you can check out below the series synopsis: