‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 4 Trailer Shows Kimmy and Titus Getting Jobs

0

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be back soon for its fourth and final season — but only the first half of it! Netflix is dropping part of the season early to make sure it’s eligible for this Emmy season, with the rest of the episodes being released later. It’s something Netflix has also been doing with a few of its other original comedies, including Arrested Development.

As I wrote when the news of the final season being split into two was announced, “the quirky, charming, sometimes totally crackpot series, which stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane, was one of Netflix’s first hits in terms of original content, which now feels like it was decades ago. But even into its third season, things felt like they were slowing down, narratively, with the series. A fourth season wrap seems right, and while Universal Television, which produces the series, is in talks with Netflix about a wrap-up movie, there’s no sense yet whether it would air around the same time as Part 2 is released, or at a later date. It’s Netflix, they can do what they want!”

In the trailer for the upcoming season, it looks like both Kimmy and Titus finally have jobs (!) and that there’s going to be a workplace comedy vibe. After the aimlessness of Season 3, I dig it! Check out the trailer below:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 (the first half) hits Netflix on Wednesday, May 30th.

Below is the series synopsis: