Movie Talk: Could the ‘Uncharted’ Fan Film Influence the Studio Version?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, and Perri Nemiroff discuss the following:
- Director Allan Ungar and Nathan Fillion released an Uncharted fan film with Fillion portraying the iconic Nathan Drake and Stephen Lang playing his mentor Sully.
- Deadline reports that Timothee Chalamet is in final talks to star in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune relaunch.
- Variety reports that Harrison Ford is in talks with Fox to star in a feature film adaptation of Jack London‘s 1903 novel Call of the Wild.
- Production has started on Jim Jarmusch‘s zombie comedy film The Dead Don’t Die, according to Deadline. The film stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, and Selena Gomez.
- Variety is reporting that Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to add their voices to the returning voice cast in Frozen 2.
- Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures announced that they are working on a CGI live-action adaptation of Rugrats.
- Live Twitter Questions